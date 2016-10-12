Letter: $99 million, and Richland School District can’t afford playground equipment?

The Richland School District is asking for another $99 million for the new bond. I spent many hours supporting, holding signs and making phone calls advocating the past bond for the new schools, and I’m extremely concerned.
When we were looking at the plans on paper for our kids’ new school, Marcus Whitman, my concerns about the lack of playground equipment and buddy benches were noted and the principal took them to the superintendent. He was told that it was “in the works.” There are now two playground stations at the new school for 650 students and no buddy benches!
The buddy bench program was put into place three years ago so that a child who didn’t have anyone to play with could sit on them, and other kids would come over and play with them. We also were told that there wasn’t any money in the budget now to reinstall them or install adequate playground equipment. Really?
The kids are not happy and need a playground where they can play and not wait in line! I’d like to know what the last $99 million was spent with my tax dollars!
Dean and Kelly Bell, Richland
Comments