Letter: What Donald Trump might propose for Tri-Cities

From Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on July 21 — “We are going to ask every department head and government to provide a list of wasteful spending projects that we can eliminate in my first 100 days. The politicians have talked about this for years, but I’m going to do it.”
Maybe The Donald will propose:
I will shut down the Walla Walla Veterans Hospital. Are there any real vets left? Isn’t it just John “Not a Hero” McCain and his buddies?
I’ll shut down that wasteful Hanford cleanup. $108 billion needed to finish? Who lives there? Who would want to live there? Who? Must be losers. Just move them. Then I will build a wall around Hanford, and have Japan pay for it. I’m so smart.
I’ll turn over the Tri-Cities riverfront. Then smart people like me can build Trump Towers and make millions. If they want to see a tree or the river, they can go to a tree museum and pay to see them. I’m smart — make millions.
Sounds about as logical as anything else he has said.
David Coleman, Richland
