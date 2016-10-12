Letter: Vote Sam Swanberg for Superior Court judge

I have had the opportunity to work with Sam Swanberg for more than 20 years as a prosecutor, as well as a trial attorney. As a prosecutor as well as an attorney, he has worked very hard for his client, be it the state or a private citizen. He has worked most if not all of that time in Superior Court.
You learn a lot about a man by those who endorse him. Sam Swanberg is endorsed by the prosecutor’s office on both sides of the river, including the deputy prosecutors. He is also endorsed by the trial lawyers. That shows a man who has the respect of his peers.
Plus, I have heard Sam talk about the Constitution of the United States, as well as that of Washington state. Sam has said he believes in the Constitution. That means to me that he will not infringe on our rights, but will follow the Constitution when making rulings. So often we hear of judges legislating from the bench. That will not be Sam Swanberg.
Our courts need experience and Sam gives us that. Please join me and vote for the most qualified person for the job of Superior Court judge — Sam Swanberg.
Brad Gregory, Pasco
