Letter: Trump not first choice, but better than Clinton

This is in response to Mark Platt’s Oct. 2 letter soliciting answers to his question about why anyone would vote for Trump.
To be clear, Trump wouldn’t have been my choice for the Republican ticket. But given the choices we now have, even his hyper-inflated claims about his business acumen hardly come anywhere near the repugnance of someone entrusted with the high office of secretary of state, who put her own personal interests over our national security by using an unsecured, private server to hide her business dealings with foreign interests that benefited herself and her family. The fact that those associated with the server incident are pleading the Fifth or seeking immunity is enough to tell us this was not just the unwitting lapse in judgment Hillary attempted to portray.
I’m willing to take a chance on a guy who has made his money in the private sector. It couldn’t be worse than an entrenched politician who’s made her millions trading government favors in her position as a public servant.
Amy Brown, Richland
Comments