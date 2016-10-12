Letter: Don’t settle — vote for person who represents your convictions

Don’t settle — vote for person who represents your convictions
For the upcoming presidential election, I am torn between a candidate I have never liked and a candidate I have always despised. Should I vote for the lesser of the two evils? That is the choice the current candidates present to millions of American voters. This is a truly pathetic option.
On one hand, one candidate has a history of chronic self-promotion, overstatement, bluster and insult. The other candidate’s history is one of deceit, lying and cover-up. From such endearing qualities I am to choose the chief executive of the United States.
I cannot see how anyone can vote for a candidate who is knowingly a deceiver, liar and cover-up artist. The character of such a person should dismiss them immediately. But that does not automatically make the other candidate acceptable. As an independent conservative, I have been told to vote my conscience, but my convictions are what drive my conscience. Based on my convictions I will vote for the person who most closely represents my convictions.
I encourage all voters to vote their convictions, and settling for either one of the major party candidates means you are settling for second best. This election illustrates that truth more than any other in my lifetime.
Rodney Nelson, Richland
