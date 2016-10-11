Letter: Re-elect Larry Haler as state representative

In the flurry and emotion of major elections, it’s easy to forget the need to focus on the characteristics necessary for a person to successfully represent us in the halls of government. The list is not too long — common sense, good character, dedication, and accessibility. Many voters would add a desire to exercise extreme restraint when considering any tax increase.
Those of us who live in Washington’s 8th Legislative District already have such a legislator in service to us. Anyone who wishes to do so knows Larry Haler personally by now. Throughout his public service career, Larry has consistently been easy to meet, and is candid in answering questions about his record or events in Olympia. That’s well worth remembering when we vote a few weeks from now.
Wanda Munn, Richland
