Letter: Hillary Clinton will make a great president

With nearly 40 years of public service as first lady of Arkansas, first lady of the United States, senator and secretary of state, Hillary Clinton is a proven champion of people, families and communities here and around the world.
Her key strengths are seen in her accomplishments.
▪ Working with a bipartisan group to help create the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (SCHIP).
▪ Advocating for passage of the Adoption and Safe Families Act.
▪ Challenging the world with the words “human rights are women’s rights and women’s rights are human rights.”
▪ Serving on Senate committees — Armed Forces, Budget, Environment and Public Works, Health, Education and Labor.
▪ Collaborating with Republicans and Democrats to garner support for research on health issues of the 9/11 first responders.
▪ Visiting 112 countries as secretary of state to assert “U.S. leadership and values ... by combining military hard power with diplomacy and U.S. soft power capacities in global economics, development aid technology, creativity and human rights advocacy.”
In all her roles, she lives by the words, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in the ways you can.”
Hillary Clinton is experienced, dedicated and tenacious.
She will be a great president!
Suzanne Feeney, Kennewick
