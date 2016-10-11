Letter: Vote Steve Simmons for state representative

We’re very excited to support Steve Simmons as our next new state representative.
Steve volunteers countless hours of his personal time and resources for the enhancement of the Tri-Cities. He has supported all three local hospitals’ foundations, been a guardian ad litem and a Junior Achievement instructor. He has served on organizations such as Tri-Regional Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Visit Tri Cities, Richland PFD, Cool Desert Nights, and many more. He supports Seattle Children’s Hospital, the Cancer Center, Boys and Girls Club, ARC and numerous other local charities.
Most importantly, Steve and his wife own a local business and are tireless advocates for private business owners. Steve wants to limit unneeded government rules and regulations that continue to inhibit businesses’ expansion and sustainability. Private businesses create jobs, decrease unemployment and foster economic growth.
Finally, when we expressed concerns about the current teacher shortage and the state of education for our youth, he immediately set up a meeting with us and listened carefully to our issues.
Steve gives so much to the Tri-Cities. We urge you to support fresh perspectives, entrepreneurship, and economic viability and health by voting for Steve Simmons for state representative.
Ronald and Joan Hue, Kennewick
