October 11, 2016 3:54 AM

Letter: Vote Sam Swanberg for Superior Court, because experience matters

Experience matters. And Sam Swanberg’s more than 20 years as a practicing attorney in Superior Court — including some very difficult and complex cases — give him a clear advantage in this race. That is why I will be voting for Sam Swanberg for Superior Court judge in November.

Sam was one of the first people I met when my family and I moved to Pasco 15 years ago. In that time I have come to know Sam as not only an honest and honorable man, but as a deep thinker. He is firm yet fair. He has the perfect temperament for a judge.

This is one race where we can confidently vote for a truly qualified candidate.

Steve Christensen, Pasco

