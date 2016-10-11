Letter: Vote Sam Swanberg for Superior Court, because experience matters

Experience matters. And Sam Swanberg’s more than 20 years as a practicing attorney in Superior Court — including some very difficult and complex cases — give him a clear advantage in this race. That is why I will be voting for Sam Swanberg for Superior Court judge in November.
Sam was one of the first people I met when my family and I moved to Pasco 15 years ago. In that time I have come to know Sam as not only an honest and honorable man, but as a deep thinker. He is firm yet fair. He has the perfect temperament for a judge.
This is one race where we can confidently vote for a truly qualified candidate.
Steve Christensen, Pasco
