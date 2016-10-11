Letter: Vote Rick Jansons for state representative

Rick Jansons is a leader among leaders.
When I served on the Kennewick School Board, I was fortunate to work with Rick Jansons. We approved the opening of Delta High School. I worked with Rick on the Legislative Committee of the Washington State School Directors’ Association. I was a representative of KSB and Rick was chair of the WSSDA Legislative Committee.
As a school board director, there is no salary. There may be reimbursement for expenses, but no pay for lost time from work or family life. When I went to Olympia to meet our representatives, Rick was the one who arranged meeting times and shared background information about issues. At the WSSDA Legislative Conference, Rick chaired the meeting and facilitated the House of Delegates setting priorities.
There is no better way to get to know a community than serving on a school board. The citizens you meet range from affluent to homeless, gifted students to those with special needs, athletes to artists to scientists. All of this is done watching funding: local, state and federal. Rick Jansons is aware of this and is the best we can have to represent us in Olympia. Join me in voting for him.
Kathy White, Kennewick
Comments