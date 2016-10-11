Letter: Arizona newspaper’s endorsement of Clinton is historic

The conservative Arizona Republic has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president over Donald Trump, the first time in its 126-year history that the newspaper has supported a Democrat for president.
The paper’s editorial board wrote that their choice “reflects a deep philosophical appreciation for conservative ideals and Republican principles,” but the 2016 Republican candidate “is not conservative and he is not qualified.”
Donald Trump does not understand the challenges the country faces, the editorial board wrote, nor does he have the temperament to deal with them.
The paper acknowledged that Hillary Clinton has weaknesses, but argued that her experience, pragmatism and disposition make her well-suited to occupy the Oval Office. “Clinton retains her composure under pressure,” the board wrote. “She’s tough. She doesn’t back down.”
Moreover, “She is intimately familiar with the challenges we face in our relations with Russia, China, the Middle East, North Korea and elsewhere. She’ll stand by our friends and she’s not afraid to confront our enemies.”
Jim Stoffels, Richland
