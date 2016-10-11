Letter: Sam Swanberg is a good man for Superior Court judge

We all deserve to have a man the caliber of Sam Swanberg running for Superior Court judge. In these times, when we always seem to have a choice between bad and worse, it is refreshing and comforting to know someone with Sam’s character is running for office.
He obviously has the experience, having handled over 3,000 cases in Superior Court as a practicing trial attorney. He is an excellent husband and father, which speaks to the temperament of a sitting judge. He is compassionate and caring.
As parents of a special needs child and having cared for our son for more than 40 years, we were suddenly required to submit seemingly endless and complicated paperwork to gain legal guardianship of our son. After having been turned down for help by several attorneys, Sam stepped up and worked our problem to a successful conclusion. That included several hearings to which he accompanied us, and only required a handshake as payment for his services.
As a trial attorney, I’m sure this required extra work, but he went the extra mile. Please consider Sam Swanberg when you go to the polls. We need good men in these troubled times.
Jerry Wamsley, Pasco
