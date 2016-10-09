Letter: Sam Swanberg for Superior Court judge

I want to express my opinion why Sam Swanberg would make an excellent Superior Court judge. He is highly skilled, successful, experienced, has an ability to view situations from a neutral perspective, and will not let issues stand ideal; always progressing.
Through my experiences and history with Sam, I can attest to his dedication and strengthening of our youth through the Boy Scouts of America. His oldest son is an Eagle Scout and his youngest son is a Wolf Scout. Sam has been involved in Scouting for more than 20 years and contributed throughout many aspects of the organization. The youth are our future.
For the 10 years I’ve known Sam, as a client and a Scout leader he possess the qualities of an effective judge who can shift us in a positive direction for the present as well as the future. His principles, experience, and success as a lawyer in the judicial system has given him overwhelming support from the legal community to be effective as well as efficient.
Vote for the best choice, vote Swanberg!
David Lilly, Pasco
