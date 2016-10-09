Letter: Little by little, we are losing our freedom of religion

I am 85 years old and seeing that little by little we are losing our freedom of religion. When your government infringes on the conscience of one man’s Christian faith, in time, it will affect all men of Christian faith. Freedom is usually lost over a long period of time. Non-believers infringe on one thing at a time, like schools and public places. It goes on and on. The further we remove ourselves from the Ten Commandments and scripture from the Bible, the more disenfranchised we become as a society.
Have we gone so far to the left that we lost our moral conscience and forgotten what sin is? What can you expect when we give free birth control and offer abortion to our children without parental consent? What kind of culture or society are we creating? Today there are those who have lost all respect of our Constitution and constitutional rights.
Now I know there are those who will not like what is written here. No need to be afraid. They may want to save this article in a safe place and review it once a year to see where the course we are on is taking us.
Eugene Senger, Kennewick
