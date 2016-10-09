Letter: Vote Judge Joe Burrowes for Superior Court

At one point or another, you, your family, a loved one, a friend, someone you may know or simply know of, may find themselves before a judge. Wouldn’t you want to know that the person who will be making a life-changing decision doesn’t need on-the-job training and is qualified to do the job on day one?
Only one candidate meets my standards for our next Superior Court judge, and that is Judge Joe Burrowes. He currently serves as a District Court judge, and he continues to do an astounding job. He teaches all appointed and elected judges how to do their jobs in the Washington State Judicial College as the acting dean. That’s pretty remarkable to have this type of leadership in our community.
Join me in supporting Judge Joe Burrowes this November!
Steven Mix, West Richland
Comments