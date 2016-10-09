Letter: Vote Sam Swanberg for Superior Court judge

Signs indicating an election year are everywhere. Two of the most common are for Superior Court Position 2. Both candidates tout their experience — Sam Swanberg cites his experience before the court, Joe Burrowes by the title “judge” before his name.
Experience is a double-edged sword, however. If you sit in Judge Burrowes’ court you will find him imperious and condescending, particularly if the hapless defendant is male. Doubly so if he is representing himself. Female defendants, however, often find him very empathetic.
This might be excusable for various reasons, but Judge Burrowes only follows the law when it suits his purpose. I have watched him contort the plain language of a statute to get the outcome he desires. This is inexcusable in District Court and intolerable in Superior Court.
Sam Swanberg is not my favorite individual, having represented my ex-wife in our divorce, but I can’t fault him for exceeding professional boundaries or ethical norms. He will get my vote.
Grant Marr, Kennewick
