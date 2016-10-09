Letter: Hillary Clinton’s email mistake is no small matter

Hillary Clinton says she made a mistake with her emails. She says she takes responsibility.
I was privileged to have top secret information entrusted to me while in Air Force intelligence. I’ve concluded that not enough citizens fully understand the importance of guarding such secrets. If you were given information, that if exposed, could lead to the death of fellow citizens, would you want to keep it secret? We are talking about undermining the security of our nation, every family who lives in this nation and our allies abroad!
This is no small matter that can just be swept under the rug or dismissed with “I take responsibility.” If Hillary Clinton really took responsibility she would voluntarily forfeit her privilege to be entrusted with our secrets by giving up her clearance. I hope our citizens who are untrained in this serious matter learn that what she did exposed our secrets to our enemies. That means you and I have been put in danger.
The consequences to our security can be terrible thanks to her negligence. Responsibility is what one takes in order to avoid this kind of problem. I don’t think Hillary Clinton is fit to be president.
Herb Ayers, Pasco
