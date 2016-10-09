Letters to the Editor

October 9, 2016 4:38 AM

Letter: Vote Judge Joe Burrowes for Superior Court

Judge Joe Burrowes has promised he has and will continue to follow the Constitution and the laws of the state of Washington. And he has not, nor will he, legislate from the bench.

Every case is important to Judge Joe Burrowes, and anyone who has been before him in the courtroom knows that. He is fair, regardless of whether it is a serious criminal offense or a traffic infraction. Every individual deserves a judge who will treat all individuals fairly, be patient, and follows the law.

Judge Joe Burrowes is a proven leader of the court. He is honorable and deserves our vote for Benton-Franklin Superior Court position 2. judgejoeburrowes.com

Richard Parrish, Richland

