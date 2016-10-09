Letters to the Editor

Letter: Newhouse and Didier support Trump, and I question their judgment

As a concerned voter in Washington's 4th Congressional District, I have a problem. Both candidates — Rep. Dan Newhouse and challenger Clint Didier — support Donald Trump, an unhinged, juvenile narcissist, for president.

I believe that Trump is unfit for office and presents a clear danger to the country and the world. Since both congressional candidates think he should be elected, I question their judgment and cannot possibly vote for either of them. Am I out of options?

Michael Keegan, Richland

