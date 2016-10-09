Letter: Sam Swanberg will make an excellent judge

As Sam Swanberg is running for Superior Court judge in Benton County this November, I want to do my part to help get the word out that he is a good man. Not only is he well-qualified for the job, but he lives a life that embodies the family values I care about.
I have personally known Sam Swanberg for 23 years. I had the wonderful opportunity of being his babysitter for the better part of six years as Sam and his wife (his high school sweetheart) would, and still do, regularly go on dates. I have been in their home and seen the genuine love and camaraderie within their family. They have been married for 28 years and are fully dedicated to and support each other 100 percent.
This kind of dedication shows what an amazing and genuine man Sam Swanberg is. I want to elect a man who is dedicated to timeless values, who is committed to our community and understands how profoundly legal decisions affect families’ lives.
I believe that Sam Swanberg, with his 23 years of experience as a community servant and as a dedicated family man, will make an excellent judge.
Katie Pierce, Kennewick
Comments