Letter: Vote Sam Swanberg for Superior Court judge

This is to recommend Sam Swanberg for Superior Court judge.
Sam is a man of faith, family and compassion. He is learned in the law from an academic perspective as well as the practical. He is experienced and knowledgeable in handling the wide variety of issues encountered in our Tri-City community which come before the courts. He was attuned to principles of firmness and fairness when representing the people as a prosecutor and since as an advocate for those who find themselves involved with the justice system.
Sam’s experiences have honed his natural love of fairness and meting out of appropriate sanctions for those found to have violated our laws. He has a special ability to understand and counsel persons afflicted with mental illness, and he seeks the best outcomes for both his clients and the community at large.
Sam is a man of honor and integrity. I encourage each of you to vote for him on Nov. 8 for judge of the Superior Court.
Jerome E. Calvey, Kennewick
