Letter: Help elect ‘Judge Joe’ to Superior Court

Several years ago when Joe Burrowes was new as a Benton County District Court judge, we were sort of spectators in his courtroom in a minor civil case involving a sewer line at a home formerly owned by Wanda’s mother.
After all the years both of us have spent covering courts, it was still intimidating for us to be there as participants and not just as court observers.
There were no attorneys involved for either side — it was just the plaintiff and defendants and Judge Burrowes, who quickly put everyone at ease with his professional and polite ways.
He listened carefully, he asked questions and, in our case, he ruled in our favor.
Even if he had not, we would still urge you to vote for “Judge Joe” as the new Benton/Franklin Superior Court judge, Position 3, because he is simply the most experienced candidate in that race.
People describe him as open, honest and as approachable — a fair judge with integrity and high moral values — and we agree.
Please join us in electing “Judge Joe” to the Superior Court.
Jack and Wanda Briggs, Kennewick
