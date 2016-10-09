Letter: Vote to keep the West Richland library

I go to Tapteal Elementary School and I’m in third grade. I hope everyone will vote to keep our library in West Richland.
I love the West Richland library because it has so many very good books and I love to read. I also like that it has lots of videos, and I really like the people who work there. It is one of my favorite places to go.
You can find lots of things in books and there are lots of fun things you can do at the library. On special occasions they have fun activities. I can find books that help me in school and I love reading books from the library.
I really, really hope we get to keep the library.
Ashlynn Sloughter, age 8, West Richland
