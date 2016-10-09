Letter: Vote Judge Joe Burrowes for Superior Court

I have had the opportunity to observe dozens of court cases here in Benton County during my many years of service as law enforcement officer, including the last five years as the elected sheriff. I have personally observed Judge Joe Burrowes on many occasions with a variety of cases.
Judge Burrowes has demonstrated a committed approach to making our community safer by always being available when law enforcement needs a judicial officer. He follows the law and Constitution, with an exemplary record in handling thousands of Superior and District Court cases and search warrants.
Judge Burrowes has been on the bench for 12 years and has the knowledge, experience and work ethic necessary to navigate through the most difficult cases.
Steve Keane, Benton County Sheriff, Richland
