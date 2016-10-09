Letter: Vote Bill Jenkin for state representative

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Bill Jenkin for almost a decade. I first met Bill at a Rotary function, and I could immediately see that he was a bridge builder.
Bill has the temperament, experience, and wide range of skills necessary to represent our community in Olympia, and I honestly couldn’t think of a better person to speak on our behalf.
As a Benton County commissioner, having the ability to call my good friend in Olympia, to discuss our community’s challenges and opportunities, will be priceless. I look forward to working with Bill Jenkin to help make our community even better.
Please consider voting for Bill Jenkin this November. He will make a phenomenal representative for us all.
Shon Small, Prosser
Comments