October 9, 2016 4:18 AM

Letter: Vote Bill Jenkin for state representative

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Bill Jenkin for almost a decade. I first met Bill at a Rotary function, and I could immediately see that he was a bridge builder.

Bill has the temperament, experience, and wide range of skills necessary to represent our community in Olympia, and I honestly couldn’t think of a better person to speak on our behalf.

As a Benton County commissioner, having the ability to call my good friend in Olympia, to discuss our community’s challenges and opportunities, will be priceless. I look forward to working with Bill Jenkin to help make our community even better.

Please consider voting for Bill Jenkin this November. He will make a phenomenal representative for us all.

Shon Small, Prosser

