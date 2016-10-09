Letters to the Editor

October 9, 2016 4:17 AM

Letter: Swanberg for Superior Court judge

As I have been driving around the Tri-Cities, I have noticed a lot of signs showing Sam Swanberg is running for Superior Court judge. Sam is a great man who loves his family and his community.

My son, Brandon, has Down syndrome. For the past several years, Sam Swanberg has organized a group of walkers to join the Buddy Walk to support my son Brandon and others. Sam has a heart of gold. He treats all people with dignity and respect.

I have also seen him repeatedly volunteering as a server at the Buddy Club Prom. He brings his whole family to support the ARC. His support is very appreciated, and I am grateful to know such a kind and compassionate man.

That is why I plan to vote for Sam Swanberg for Superior Court judge. Thank you, Sam!

Martha Jones, Pasco

