Letter: Heart lightened by turnout at Walkabout to Talkabout Suicide

Heart lightened by turnout at Walkabout to Talkabout Suicide
In this crazy, heated election season, my heart often feels heavy. So many folks seem to be retreating from the world — avoiding thinking about the issues, resisting any discussions and/or debates.
I was honored to be at the Walkabout to Talkabout Suicide recently in Kennewick, surrounded by folks asking, “how can I get involved?” “what can I do to make a difference?” Hundreds turned out. I met so many folks whose lives were impacted and yet were looking to pay it forward.
I talked to grieving parents who lost youths years before, reaching out to support families more recently hit with loss. Wow! I met a graceful Miss Tri-Cities outstanding youth working to make difference in her community. My heart was lightened.
As with many issues, there is no simple solution to reducing suicide and attempts — just many complicated steps to climb and the need for education and teamwork to reach success. The Youth Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Benton Franklin Suicide Prevention Coalition and others have and will continue working on the issue.
Thank you for showing me there are many, many others in the community who care! Many hands make the work lighter and the hope brighter.
Mark Lee, Richland
