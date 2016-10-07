Letter: Vote for Steve Simmons for state representative

This letter is in support of Steve Simmons running for state representative. Steve is well qualified for this job. He has spent thousands of hours in Olympia advocating and building relationships. He understands the value of teamwork and coalitions. He has a talent for connecting with people and getting things done, and he always puts people first.
I have known Steve for many years, and I can say that he will not be persuaded to make a decision or take a position without carefully considering the pros and cons. He will make decisions with a level head and always put the constituents of Benton County first. A vote for Steve is a vote for true proven leadership and integrity.
Having owned a business for many years, Steve knows the importance of a voice in Olympia and he knows firsthand what it’s like to have people depend on him. He has served on numerous boards in our area, coached baseball and softball, has been an instructor for Junior Achievement and a guardian ad litem, and helped save the Meals on Wheels program from closing.
I fully support him for this position and I urge others in our district to join me.
Marge VanZuyen, Richland
