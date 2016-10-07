Letter: Rep. Newhouse lies to constituents, squandering our time and money

We expect more of you, Dan Newhouse.
On Sept. 24, Rep. Newhouse sent an e-mail to constituents stating, “In response to the Obama Administration giving Iran $400 million in cash in exchange for American hostages, I supported House passage of ...”
Snopes: “In January 2016, the Obama administration successfully negotiated the release of four Americans who had been imprisoned in Iran in exchange for the release of seven Iranians who had been imprisoned in the United States. At around the same time, the U.S. airlifted the equivalent of USD $400 million in various currencies to Tehran, sparking conspiracy theories.”
Also from Snopes: “However, the $400 million dollar transfer was actually an openly announced one, paid in settlement of a nearly 40-year dispute between Iran and the United States — a settlement that likely saved the United States several billion dollars.” fortune.com/2016/08/05/money-america-iran/
Politifact: “The administration paid the funds using various European currencies because U.S. law bars financial transactions with Iran in U.S. dollars, and Iran’s access to banking is limited because of international sanctions.”
Dan, the hostage negotiations were handled by the Swiss. U.S. no-ransom policy is a law. Please don’t send lies to constituents. You’re squandering our time and money.
Janet L. Taylor, Richland
