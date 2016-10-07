Letter: Mental Illness Awareness Week is Oct. 2-8

Oct. 2-8 is Mental Illness Awareness Week, a time to come together to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for equal care.
Mental illness is a medical condition, but it is often surrounded by stigma or stereotypes that prevent people from getting the help they need. One in five adults experiences a mental illness in any given year. Approximately half of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by the age of 14. Unfortunately, long delays — sometimes decades —often occur between the time symptoms first appear and when people get help. Early identification and treatment is important.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tri-Cities offers free education classes and support groups in our community. Please contact us at namitricities@gmail.com for support and volunteer opportunities.
Fred Yapuncich, President, NAMI Tri-Cities, Kennewick
