Letter: Larry Haler is the voice of the people, not the local establishment

The Tri-City Herald is right! Something is amiss — but it’s the Herald’s perception that being a rubber stamp for the local establishment (mayors and commissioners with their own agendas) is somehow better than being a voice of the people.
Rep. Haler has many loyal followers. Why? Because he has a proven track record of representing the people well! His unwavering support for WSU Tri-Cities, CBC, PNNL, local grape growers, local realtors, local small businesses, local medical residency students, and others is legendary.
As for the transportation bill (ESSB 5987), 78 percent of House Republicans (including Haler) and 13 percent of House Democrats voted against it. Why? Because the bill brought to Washington the second-highest gas tax in the nation! It increased our state gas tax from 37.5 to 49.4 cents a gallon — which increases to 67.4 cents a gallon, after the 18-cents-a-gallon federal tax is added. Why? The bill included funding for many other projects — like low income/homeless housing.
Haler voted for District 8 funding for the Duportail Bridge, SR 240 ramps and more. He is the best candidate for District 8, Position 2.
Karin Nickola, Richland
Comments