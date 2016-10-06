Letter: Clinton should not have to apologize for her exceptional service as secretary of state

Someone at the FBI has it in for Hillary Clinton. Harmful, deprecating stories of FBI “findings” dribble out in an unrelenting way, creating a damning of Secretary Clinton without any substance.
It seems to me the most serious mistake on this matter was made by Secretary Clinton when she characterized her use of her home server in New York as a “mistake.” I suppose she could have confined all her electronic communications to her State Department office, thereby limiting her work to a 5-day, 40-hour management of international affairs. As a dedicated hard worker, she made herself available to a worldwide network 24/7 in the exceptional service she gave to her country. I don’t know what possessed her to apologize for this.
Secretary Clinton made attempts to temper the drone strikes handled by the CIA, rather than the military, particularly into sovereign countries. Much of the “classification” I would guess relates to CIA activities in this regard, which are hardly secret.
I am reminded of the old saying that “No good deed goes unpunished.”
John F. Williford, Richland
