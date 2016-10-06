Letter: Thanks to people who recognize veterans for service

About three weeks ago three of my friends and I were in the Richland Burger King. Two of these friends are female non-combat support veterans. One was regaling us with stories of her time as a Marine. A gentleman walking by overheard part of the conversation, and walked up to our table and asked if any were veterans. Two said “yes.” With that, he thanked them for their service to our country.
In September, one of the veterans had an appointment in Walla Walla. We went to Jo-Ann Fabrics and while we were standing in the checkout line, a lady asked if my friend was a veteran. She was wearing a T-shirt with the definition of a veteran on the back. This stranger thanked my friend for her service to our country and hugged her. We then told her that our other friend in line behind us is also a veteran. This stranger walked up and hugged her, thanking her for her service.
These are people who get little or no recognition for their service to this country. If you know of anyone who fits this category, thank them.
Wilma Benz, Richland
Comments