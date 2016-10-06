Letter: Trump’s statements would be called treason if spoken by a Democrat

Some will vote for Donald Trump because they ...
▪ Hate Hillary Clinton.
▪ Think he can return us to a time when we could ignore the global economy and all it took to earn a middle-class income was a job on the assembly line.
▪ Think he will build that wall, make Mexico pay for it, and deport 11 million people.
▪ Find his outrageousness appealing and want to stick it to the political establishment — Republican and Democrat — by electing someone the establishment considers totally unqualified.
But consider this — if any Democrat expressed open admiration for Vladimir Putin, called for a foreign power to hack the computers of his or her political opponent, expressed indifference (at best) to Russia’s seizing Crimea and its military intervention in Ukraine, or suggested that the U.S. might not come to the aid of its NATO allies if they were invaded, talk radio, the right-wing blogosphere, Fox News and Bill O’Reilly would be screaming, “treason.”
William Pennell, Pasco
