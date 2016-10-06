Letter: Stop outsourcing construction jobs for new food processing facilities

In regards to the article on food processing facilities and the jobs they bring to the Tri Cities (TCH, Oct. 2) — did you know that most of these companies outsource their construction labor?
Preferred Freezer provides 100 jobs for operation, but outsourced more than 200 jobs to California and southern states to build it. The main contractor for the new fry plant for Con Agra is from Idaho.
It is great that these companies are coming to Tri-Cities and providing some jobs. It would be even better if they let the men and women of the Tri-Cities construction trades build and construct these new projects.
It’s time to build the Tri-Cities with people from the Tri-Cities. Stop outsourcing those jobs ... all jobs matter!
Jason Lee, Richland
