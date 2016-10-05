Letter: Vote Judge Joe Burrowes for Superior Court

I have known Judge Joe Burrows for approximately 10 years and I have had the privilege of working with him on several projects. He is a high-energy workhorse who possesses exceptional organizational skills. His veracity and judicial temperament are above reproach.
Joe is a man who loves his job and community and goes above and beyond the call of duty every day. He currently serves as the dean of the Judicial College, as well as the vice president of the District Municipal Court Judges Association.
I hope you will join me in supporting Judge Joe Burrows for Benton-Franklin Superior Court judge, Position 2.
Kelley Olwell, Judge, Yakima Municipal Court, Yakima
