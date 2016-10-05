Letter: Vote to re-elect Alex Ekstrom as Superior Court judge

Superior Court Judge Alex Ekstrom has presided over multiple domestic trials in Benton and Franklin counties in which I was the court-appointed guardian ad litem. Based on these experiences, I can say with certainty Judge Ekstrom not only has the necessary legal expertise to properly apply the law, but he wisely uses the broad discretion judges are allowed in serving the best interest of children who find themselves in the midst of a custody battle between their parents.
Due to the highly involved factual evidence and the profound emotional nature of domestic trials, these cases are often the most complex and challenging decisions our Superior Court judges have to make. These trials can and do dramatically affect the futures of many families and children in our community. Judge Ekstrom treats every case that comes before him fairly and compassionately, while still following the law. In my opinion he is clearly the best candidate for this position.
Please join me on Nov. 8 in voting for Alex Ekstrom, Superior Court judge, Position 3.
Jeff Little, Kennewick
