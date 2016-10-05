Letter: Jaywalking a problem in front of Kadlec in Richland

Kadlec hospital, something needs to be done about all the jaywalkers that go across Stevens Drive and Swift Boulevard. On any given day or night, you will see many people who work there — and other people — jaywalk.
They cross Swift against green lights. They cross Stevens by the church in the middle of the block. Early morning, I’ve had people come across in front of me with dark clothes on — it’s hard to see them.
I guess if they get it they won’t have far to go to get help. I’m just trying to keep people from getting hurt.
Marvin Raymond, Richland
