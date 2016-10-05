Letter: Donald Trump spectacularly unprepared for the presidency

If you want more white supremacy and fear, the Republican Party has your candidates.
Typically, candidates pivot to the middle after primaries. Instead, Donald Trump doubled down in August, hiring Breitbart “talent” Kellyann Conway and Steve Bannon to lead his campaign. Breitbart is an internet news aggregator prominent for promoting the virulently racist “Alt-Right” hate group.
Alt-Right memes, including Pepe the Frog, have been appearing in official Trump posts, bringing other scary people into the limelight. One is a 24-year young racist performer named Tomi Lahren, who makes her money racking up views on YouTube. Her recent racist posts have more than 6 million views, making her commentary louder than most responsible news channels.
All this is in service of a candidate spectacularly unprepared for the presidency. Many Republicans are so loyal to their brand, that for president they will choose a lying narcissist over a competent, honorable, and experienced candidate.
I hope and expect Trump to lose nationally. Will Trump win in Benton and Franklin counties? Local minorities should probably hope not. Get out the vote.
Ivar Husa, Richland
Comments