Letter: The impact of printed periodicals

I recently was in a hospital with several other women. We were all mostly well physically. There were no televisions or computers, and phones were limited. We had each other and only some had family that visited.
My husband asked for anything he could bring me and I requested the Tri-City Herald, every few days if he could. I wanted to know what was going on in the world as I got well, mentally.
But what happened when I shared the paper was the Herald brought life into these women. They discussed the news, even discussed the bargains in the ads attached.
We take for granted how much information we are used to collecting electronically, until we cannot. We forget how much the Herald actually offers until we don’t read it anymore.
Georgia Stockbridge, Richland
