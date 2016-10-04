Letter: Vote Sam Swanberg for Superior Court judge

I would like to publicly state my support for Sam Swanberg as Superior Court judge in Benton and Franklin counties.
Mr. Swanberg has two decades of experience as an attorney in the Tri-Cities, having worked both in private practice and the District Attorney’s office handling thousands of cases in Superior Court. Sam is well-respected in the legal community with numerous endorsements from current and retired judges, both prosecuting and defense attorneys, law enforcement officers, and many other respected community members.
I am supporting Sam Swanberg because I know him to be a man of wisdom and selflessness, with countless hours devoted to local service organizations. I have seen him provide many hours of free legal representation to those without resources. I know him to be fair and empathetic as a person and as a professional.
Our community needs a judge who will listen to all the facts, presented without bias, and base his rulings on a straightforward reading of the law. In my opinion, judges should not legislate from the bench; they should understand and follow the Constitution and the laws established by our Legislature. Sam has demonstrated his commitment to this philosophy and he has my vote.
Dr. Daniel Perdue, Pasco
