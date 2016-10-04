Letter: Re-elect Larry Haler as state representative

Having known Larry Haler for nearly 40 years, I am very impressed with his dedication to public service. During his last twelve years as a state representative, the list of his accomplishments is extensive.
Of great value to me is his work to begin family medical residencies to Eastern Washington. As I plan on continuing to live in this great community for a while longer, it is very important to me that the medical capabilities be constantly improved. This, along with Larry’s work in securing funds for CBC Nursing and Health Sciences Building, has gone a long way towards continuing to make the Tri-Cities a great place to live.
Please consider joining me in voting for Larry Haler so that he can continue working for us.
Patrick “Rick” Jennings, Richland
Comments