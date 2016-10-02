Letter: Trump candidacy preys upon the gullible

Donald Trump has done a service for me. I’ve always known that some of my fellow citizens believe any lie that matches their biases and are really good people at heart and Christians too. But thanks to Mr. Trump I now realize that there are a lot more of this type of American than I imagined.
Trumpsters are apparently the most gullible people in living memory. I read somewhere that a famous person said: “The man is a fraud, a compulsive liar and a clueless playboy whose presidency would be an unmitigated disaster for the country.” Who would vote for that? I think we know the answer.
Thanks to Mr. Trump, I now understand that truth is a lie and a lie is the truth depending on what he wants it to be. Once upon a time I thought there was such a thing as “American values.” Thanks again to Mr. Trump, I now understand that to be a legend with no basis in reality.
Until he said so, I didn’t realize that he knew more about ISIS than the generals, although I probably should have known that. So thanks for your service, Mr. Trump.
Edward Rykiel, Richland
