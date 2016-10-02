Letter: Vote Tina Podlodowski for secretary of state

I strongly disagree with the Tri-City Herald’s endorsement of Kim Wyman over Tina Podlodowski for secretary of state (TCH, Sept. 13).
In my view, the Editorial Board failed to look critically at Secretary Wyman’s record, from her failure to address historic declines in voter turnout to exposing 4.1 million voters’ private information illegally online. Her failing record is not one we want to repeat.
When it comes right down to it, we need someone who will remove any barriers to voting, and that person is Tina Podlodowski. Podlodowski has a 30-year track record of success in business, management, and technology. She will bring strong management experience to the office and be a bold voice for all voters — from strong support for the Washington Voting Rights Act to postage-paid ballots to pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds.
Tina Podlodowski brings the leadership and vision that we so desperately need. I strongly encourage you all to research both candidates and vote for Tina.
Leo Perales, Pasco
