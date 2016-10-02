Letter: We need judges, not politicians

As a member of the local bar association, I recently had the opportunity to attend a luncheon and pose questions and listen to answers from the candidates running for Superior Court positions.
Not having any personal or professional relationship with Alicia Berry, I was very pleased to learn that she would be on the panel to present herself and answer questions. Only knowing what I have read on her web page, which quite honestly mirrors politicians using buzz words and dog whistles, I was anxious to hear her views in person.
Unfortunately, quoting directly from Ms. Berry’s web page about “commitment to eliminate bias and judicial activism in our Superior Court,” I asked her to give actual examples and how she would be any different in rendering decisions. She tap-danced around the question and proffered no real answer.
I am humbled and proud to practice law in front of our judges and commissioners. What Ms. Berry is offering, in my opinion, is better suited for politicians running for political office, not for a judge entrusted to ensure justice and follow the law, both statutorily and case law. We need judges, not politicians.
Jerry J. Davis, Richland
