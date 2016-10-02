Letter: We need judges, not politicians

1:51 Cavalcade of Bands Pause

1:32 Officials release El Cajon police-shooting video

1:17 Cascade Natural Gas workers race for United Way

0:07 Surveillance cameras capture theft from vehicle suspect at Corwin Ford in Pasco

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

1:09 Gesa Carousel of Dreams and Kadlec raise flags for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

2:16 Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game tonight

0:48 Special chair helps Boise puppy with eating woes

1:27 Scaregrounds prepares for a spooky 2016 season

1:15 Dementia care patients in Kennewick make dog treat donations