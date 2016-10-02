Letter: Vote Randal Son for Walla Walla County commissioner

Randal Son won the primary election in Walla Walla County’s district 2.
He is the most qualified candidate, due to his background and variety of experience. He came to attend Whitman College more than 40 years ago. He worked for Blue Mountain Action Council. He currently works for Valley Transit, where he is active in union affairs. In between he operated a business and a nonprofit agency.
Randal Son understands what it takes to work with a tight budget. The city of Walla Walla went broke in the 1980s and abandoned the humane society. Son took it upon himself to provide a home for homeless dogs and cats. He begged for buildings and facilities from the Port of Walla Walla. He asked for volunteer help. He scrounged equipment, money for food, and protected the animals when everybody else said it couldn’t be done.
Randal Son is a quick study. He will be a good steward of our money. Value is created through effort. Son thinks about our water, the land, and the people. He is considerate, honest and thoughtful. Please vote for Randal Son to create a more balanced county commission.
Charles Potts, Walla Walla
