Letter: Vote to re-elect Rep. Dan Newhouse to Congress

I am very disappointed hearing that the Benton County Republican Party has endorsed Congressman Newhouse’s opponent. Politics is in such a state of flux at the moment. To think that we would do anything to upset the delicate balance of getting help that we need for local projects and programs, when there are so many needs in so many areas, is unbelievable.
Politics cannot bend to the whims of every group and area. I believe that it must weigh the issues and do what is best for the majority, but never at the probability of hurting the economic engine of the city district or country.
Our area has many great and wonderful things happening now and planned for the future. In most cases those depend on help from Congress. We are a small fish in a very big pond. Our representatives already have a hard time trying to get our share of revenue streams. Not supporting those people, turning right around after the election and asking for their help, and even worse expecting them to listen, is nonsense.
We can only hope Congressman Newhouse is the bigger man and understands that during the fog of political campaigns, things happen.
Phillip Lemley, Richland
