Letter: Don’t use public dock as personal fish cleaning station

It appears that irresponsible, inconsiderate fishermen are using the city of Richland dock and launch lanes at Snyder Street. After fishing, they use this public dock as their personal fish cleaning station. The deck of the dock is fouled with rotting fish innards. The water in the launch lanes is purple-red in color from the fish blood and carcasses of their catches.
While no sign is posted stating that fish are not to be cleaned on the dock or in the launch lanes, common decency and good hygiene would dictate that fish not be cleaned on the dock or in the launch lanes.
According to the World Health Organization, “Hygiene refers to the conditions and practices that help maintain health and prevent the spread of diseases.” Fishermen, change your practices and clean your fish in open water. Keep the dock and surrounding water clean and healthy. Be responsible. Be considerate.
Colleen Spadoni, Kennewick
