Letter: Tone, language of letter about columnist beyond the pale

Allen Johnson’s recent column, “Being curious about tribes can change the world,” was thought-provoking, which is what I appreciate about his writing. His columns reveal him to be a kind, considerate, and inspirational human being who encourages the reader to appreciate life and people of every persuasion.
I don't know how Allen reacted to seeing the uninspiring letter to the editor of Sept. 14 ( “Guest column ‘condescending bilge’”), but its tone and language were beyond the pale. I believe that, had the writer contacted Allen directly to resolve her concerns, a far better letter would have ensued.
To that end, I look forward to a future column by Allen in which he shares the details and outcome of that hopefully-not-imaginary meeting. That’s a column that would truly be thought-provoking.
Mike Fayer, Richland
