Letter: A 22-year-old gentleman is hard to find these days, but they are out there

Recently I had a dentist appointment, and I keep my head down when I climb stairs. A young man held the door for me and I thought he was on his way out, but he came in and sat down.
I thanked him again and he said, “oh it comes easy then you do it all the time.” I was done with my appointment and went outside and before leaving, Drew came out and we started to visit. He invited me to a Chinese lunch. I told Drew I loved Chinese food and he said, “come meet my mom and three brothers.” I told him I had more errands to do, so call me and I’ll come right along.
When I got to the restaurant, Drew was standing at the door waiting for me. We had a great visit, and when I went to pay my bill, Drew already paid it. He helped me to my car, as I walk with a cane. I sent Drew Weis a card and thanked him for a nice ending to a rough week. A 22-year-old gentleman is hard to find these days, but they are out there.
Thank you Drew and family, you made my day.
Mary E. Allison, Kennewick
Comments