Letters to the Editor

October 2, 2016 3:32 AM

Letter: A 22-year-old gentleman is hard to find these days, but they are out there

Recently I had a dentist appointment, and I keep my head down when I climb stairs. A young man held the door for me and I thought he was on his way out, but he came in and sat down.

I thanked him again and he said, “oh it comes easy then you do it all the time.” I was done with my appointment and went outside and before leaving, Drew came out and we started to visit. He invited me to a Chinese lunch. I told Drew I loved Chinese food and he said, “come meet my mom and three brothers.” I told him I had more errands to do, so call me and I’ll come right along.

When I got to the restaurant, Drew was standing at the door waiting for me. We had a great visit, and when I went to pay my bill, Drew already paid it. He helped me to my car, as I walk with a cane. I sent Drew Weis a card and thanked him for a nice ending to a rough week. A 22-year-old gentleman is hard to find these days, but they are out there.

Thank you Drew and family, you made my day.

Mary E. Allison, Kennewick

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Richland Kennel Club Dog Show

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos